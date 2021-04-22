Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $14.37 Million Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in WEX were worth $14,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in WEX by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in WEX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in WEX by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in WEX by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in WEX by 9.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of WEX opened at $224.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.15. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $398.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.53 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $805,736.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,202.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $444,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

