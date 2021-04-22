Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $14.96 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $14,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

NYSE SRE opened at $138.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.24 and a 200-day moving average of $127.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

