Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 10,683 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,683 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $13,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,784,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 485,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 304,935 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.36.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $97.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $99.87.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

