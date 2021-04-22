Reviewing CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) & HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

CDK Global has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthEquity has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CDK Global and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global 9.25% -62.84% 12.62% HealthEquity 0.44% 7.65% 3.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.2% of CDK Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of CDK Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of HealthEquity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CDK Global and HealthEquity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global $1.96 billion 3.38 $207.50 million $3.05 17.86 HealthEquity $531.99 million 11.11 $39.66 million $1.38 51.59

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than HealthEquity. CDK Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthEquity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CDK Global and HealthEquity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 HealthEquity 0 3 6 1 2.80

CDK Global presently has a consensus target price of $64.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.85%. HealthEquity has a consensus target price of $82.78, indicating a potential upside of 16.26%. Given CDK Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CDK Global is more favorable than HealthEquity.

Summary

HealthEquity beats CDK Global on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles. It also provides solutions to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. It serves approximately 30,000 retail locations and OEMs. CDK Global, Inc. has a partnership with Integrated Rental. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc. providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves through employers; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. HealthEquity, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

