Reviewing Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) & Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) and Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Konami and Cheetah Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konami 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Konami shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Konami and Cheetah Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83 Cheetah Mobile $515.34 million 0.57 -$45.10 million $0.21 10.05

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Cheetah Mobile. Cheetah Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konami, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Konami has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Konami and Cheetah Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60% Cheetah Mobile -24.68% 1.81% 1.16%

Summary

Konami beats Cheetah Mobile on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Konami Company Profile

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones. Its utility products also comprise Cheetah Keyboard, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled application; Photo Grid, a photo collage application for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lock screen with notifications and security; Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices; and SafeWallet, a mobile digital wallet. In addition, the company offers Live.me, a live video streaming application; and Cheez, an interactive short video application. Further, it provides mobile games comprising Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, Dancing Line, Arrow.io, Tap Tap Fish, Tap Tap Dash, and Bricks n Balls; and Cheetah Voicepod, an AI-based smart speaker; Cheetah Translator, a portable hand-held voice translation device; and Cheetah GreetBot, a reception robot. Additionally, the company offers mobile advertising publisher services; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers that include mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines and partnering mobile advertising networks. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

