Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY21 guidance to $1.41-$1.44 EPS.

Shares of NYSE REXR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,476. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $57.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

