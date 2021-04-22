RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

Shares of BLK opened at $811.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $753.34 and its 200 day moving average is $706.24. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.35 and a 12-month high of $827.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $123.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

