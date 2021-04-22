RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

