RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,099 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $226.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.66 and a 52 week high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

