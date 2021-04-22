RFG Advisory LLC Sells 44 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins stock opened at $263.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.35. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.32 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.