RFG Advisory LLC Trims Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,735 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 79.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 243,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 107,582 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,229,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 688,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,392,000 after purchasing an additional 171,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $53.30 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.