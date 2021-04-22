Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €121.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €109.00 ($128.24).

RHM stock opened at €89.50 ($105.29) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €82.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.20. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €56.38 ($66.33) and a one year high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

