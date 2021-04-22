Richard Finlay Sells 2,500 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CWCO opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The company has a market cap of $194.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $16.69.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 29,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.