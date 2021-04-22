RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Trading Up 3.2%

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $330.00 and last traded at $329.27. Approximately 2,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 890,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of -265.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.75 and its 200 day moving average is $339.04.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $334.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.13, for a total value of $2,878,730.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,723,678.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $781,680.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,659 shares of company stock worth $18,559,399 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

