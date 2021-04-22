Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RIO. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.58. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,508.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 76,177 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 71,440 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.