RLI (NYSE:RLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:RLI traded down $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $114.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,124. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.37. RLI has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $117.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upped their target price on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

