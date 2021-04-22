Robert H. Kluge Purchases 5,000 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Director Robert H. Kluge purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RELL opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.00 million, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $8.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 59,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

