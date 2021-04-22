Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Roche has a consensus rating of Hold.

Roche stock opened at $348.00 on Wednesday. Roche has a one year low of $308.57 and a one year high of $378.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.82.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Analyst Recommendations for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

Comments


