Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Roche has a consensus rating of Hold.

Roche stock opened at $348.00 on Wednesday. Roche has a one year low of $308.57 and a one year high of $378.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.82.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

