Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cormark raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.21.

RCI.B stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$61.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,983. The firm has a market cap of C$30.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.68 and a 1-year high of C$65.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.71.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

