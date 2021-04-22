Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT Lowered to $14.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.25% from the company’s current price.

ROOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Root stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Root has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $29.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.08.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Root will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 213,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $2,355,710.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in Root in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

