Rosenblatt Securities Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $800.00

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $606.61.

NVIDIA stock opened at $614.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $382.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $543.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $275.40 and a 52 week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 567,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,007,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 828.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,174 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Analyst Recommendations for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Comments


