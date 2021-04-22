Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $82.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.15.

MS stock opened at $79.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $86.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,060,476. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

