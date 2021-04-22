Royal Bank of Canada Boosts MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to $52.00

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTYFF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $41.25 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $46.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit