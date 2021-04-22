Royal Bank of Canada Boosts MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to $52.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTYFF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.30.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $41.25 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $46.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.