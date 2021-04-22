Royal Bank of Canada Lowers PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) to Sector Perform

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PSK. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.14.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$12.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 93.62. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$7.83 and a twelve month high of C$14.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$47.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.