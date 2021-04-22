Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 0.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $2,465,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,548,000 after acquiring an additional 892,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.27.

NYSE:RY opened at $92.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.38. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $95.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

