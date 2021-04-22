Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €450.00 Price Target for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €450.00 ($529.41) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €430.00 ($505.88) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €483.00 ($568.24) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €485.00 ($570.59) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €517.30 ($608.59).

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RAA stock opened at €682.20 ($802.59) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €678.20 and its 200 day moving average is €724.02. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.