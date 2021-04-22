Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Receives $45.34 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.34.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDS/A. Mizuho started coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS:RDS/A traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,824,136 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

