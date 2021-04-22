S4FE (S4F) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.29 Million

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 22nd. S4FE has a market capitalization of $18.36 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S4FE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, S4FE has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About S4FE

S4FE is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

S4FE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade S4FE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S4FE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

