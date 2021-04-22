Safex Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,354.00 (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $10.63 million and $5,354.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded down 51.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safex Token Coin Profile

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

