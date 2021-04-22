Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.59

Sagen MI Canada Inc. (TSE:MIC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.59 and traded as high as C$43.50. Sagen MI Canada shares last traded at C$43.48, with a volume of 723,454 shares.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Sagen MI Canada from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$43.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. The company has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.59.

Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.19 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sagen MI Canada Inc. will post 5.3200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Sagen MI Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

About Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC)

Sagen MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was formerly known as Genworth MI Canada Inc and changed its name to Sagen MI Canada Inc in February 2021.

