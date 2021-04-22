Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.03. 161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

