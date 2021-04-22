Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,278.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,122.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,869.92. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,230.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2,304.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,953.00 price objective (up previously from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,164.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

