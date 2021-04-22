Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $121,000 in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

FINM stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Marlin Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Marlin Technology Company Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

