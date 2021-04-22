Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $338,000 in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

NASDAQ OSTR opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

About Oyster Enterprises Acquisition

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

