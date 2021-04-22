Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Downgraded to Hold at SEB Equities

SEB Equities cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SDVKY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandvik AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.44. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $29.04.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,417,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

