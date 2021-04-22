Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sandvik AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

SDVKY stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.44. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $29.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,417,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

