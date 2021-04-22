SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €132.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Baader Bank set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €129.00 ($151.76).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €116.70 ($137.29) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $139.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.83. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a fifty-two week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €106.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €107.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Analyst Recommendations for SAP (ETR:SAP)

