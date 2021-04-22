SAP (NYSE:SAP) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAP. CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.42.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.74. The company had a trading volume of 26,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,944. SAP has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SAP will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in SAP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1,708.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.