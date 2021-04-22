SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Trading 3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $316.00 to $321.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SBA Communications traded as high as $296.59 and last traded at $296.59. 7,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 776,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.09.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SBAC. Raymond James upgraded SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised SBA Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.08.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,942.20 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

About SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

