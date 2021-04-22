Schwab Charitable Fund Grows Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,424 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,597,000 after acquiring an additional 131,433 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $31,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after purchasing an additional 858,607 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $23,240,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $22,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

NYSE SIX traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,781. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

