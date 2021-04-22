Schwab Charitable Fund Grows Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,892 shares during the quarter. Robert Half International accounts for 1.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $10,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after buying an additional 286,900 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 786.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 547.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,182 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Robert Half International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.50. 26,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,523. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.48. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $83.87. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

