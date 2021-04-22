Schwab Charitable Fund Raises Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $10,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 11,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $348.74. 2,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,908. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.94 and a 52-week high of $353.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.26.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLM. Stephens upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.42.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

