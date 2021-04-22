Schwab Charitable Fund Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Schwab Charitable Fund lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.57. 213,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,259,618. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.14. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

