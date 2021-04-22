Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 151,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 119.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 29,090 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 349,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.86.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

