Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,467 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.41. 3,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,554. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.08. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $64.91 and a 1-year high of $101.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.