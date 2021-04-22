ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $9,848.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ScPrime has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00064227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00068929 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00019402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.64 or 0.00283427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00172440 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,153,708 coins and its circulating supply is 34,470,097 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

