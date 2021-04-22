Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70-3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.84 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Seagate Technology from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a sell rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.42.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.08. 4,436,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,584,272. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.