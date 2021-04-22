Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Exelon Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Exelon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.90. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

EXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Shares of EXC opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

