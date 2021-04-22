SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get SEGRO alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SEGXF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SEGRO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $14.03 on Thursday. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEGRO (SEGXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.