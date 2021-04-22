Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

SIGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.82. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $77.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.